KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a shooting Saturday in which a man was shot in the leg.
According to police, at 2:13 a.m, an officer was dispatched to the area of the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue for a report of shots fired and one person down. Upon arrival, dispatch advised that the victim had transported himself to a local hospital for treatment.
An officer talked to the victim at the hospital. He said he was approached by a subject who shot into the vehicle. The victim said he did not know the reason for the shooting.
Officers checked the area of North Schuyler Avenue and a nearby parking lot.
