Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — A 28-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m., Kankakee Police said in a release.

Officers located the victim in the parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital, police said.

