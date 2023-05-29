Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — A Park Forest man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Kankakee and police arrested his nephew as the suspect, Kankakee police said Monday.

Darrick A, Smith, 53, died of an apparent gunshot wound to his body, according to a Kankakee police press release. He was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Mary.

At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

