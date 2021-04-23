KANKAKEE — An argument between brothers led one to shoot the other outside a Kankakee business Thursday.
According to police, at 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Dollar General on East Court Street.
According Kankakee Police Lt. Donell Austin, there was a disagreement over stolen property from a burglary. One brother confronted the other about the alleged theft and it escalated, Austin said.
The 18-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Austin said.
Police were searching for the shooter.
