Cops

KANKAKEE — An argument between brothers led one to shoot the other outside a Kankakee business Thursday.

According to police, at 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Dollar General on East Court Street.

According Kankakee Police Lt. Donell Austin, there was a disagreement over stolen property from a burglary. One brother confronted the other about the alleged theft and it escalated, Austin said.

The 18-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Austin said.

Police were searching for the shooter.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.