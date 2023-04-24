Courts

KANKAKEE — Javon R. Frazier, of Kankakee, the driver of a vehicle involved in a double-fatal crash in March 2022, was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated driving under the influence causing the death of two people Thursday.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington announced his decision during the sentencing hearing for the 25-year-old Frazier held Thursday.

In January, Frazier agreed to plead guilty to causing the deaths of Karen K. Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, and Prince D. Trowell, 27, of Kankakee.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you