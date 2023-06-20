URBANA — Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of Sun River Terrace, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison last week for his role in a carjacking in March 2022 in Bourbonnais.

Tucker and Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, were convicted by a jury in November 2022 of carjacking and carrying a firearm.

According to court records, Tucker will be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.

Recommended for you