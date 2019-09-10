WATSEKA — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka at about 10 a.m. today.
According to scanner traffic, the man displayed a handgun.
He was described as wearing a gray wig, gray beard and glasses. He was wearing a black cap. He is 6 feet, 3 inches and in his 40s.
According to scanner traffic, the man left out the back of the bank.
