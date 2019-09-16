KANKAKEE — A man held up the West Kankakee branch of First Trust Bank shortly before the lobby closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the man was wearing a surgical-type mask over his face.
The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled southbound on foot.
The case remains under investigation.
It is the second area bank robbed this week.
On Tuesday, the Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka was held up by a white man wearing a fake beard and wig.
Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said investigators are working with other agencies in state and out of state that are investigating recent bank robberies in their areas.
