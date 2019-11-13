KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are looking for a subject who robbed a man and stole his van on Monday.
The victim told investigators that at approximately 1:40 p.m. he got out of his white Ford van and an unknown male subject who was wearing a black mask and hoodie approached him from behind and robbed him, Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman said.
The subject drove off in the victim's van, which was later found unoccupied in the alley on the north side of the 900 block of East Merchant Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!