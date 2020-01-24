PONTIAC — Clifford W. Brewer, who is charged in the shooting deaths of his wife, son and a neighbor in Cullom on Christmas Day, pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder on Thursday.
Brewer, 53, was arraigned in Livingston County Court before Judge Jennifer Bauknecht. A grand jury indicted Brewer on the charges, meaning he will stand trial in the death of his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48, and his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27, as well as his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51.
Chicago attorneys Stephen L. and Joshua Richards are representing Brewer, who worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Brewer's bond is $5 million. His next scheduled court date is March 25.
The three victims were found early Christmas morning in a house at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom, which is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.
Clilfford Brewer called 911 at 2:05 a.m. He said he awoke to find his son dead in his upstairs bedroom, and his wife and Walker dead in an adjacent room, according to court documents. A gun was found next to Shirley Brewer.
Prosecutors said that when officers arrived they saw Brewer’s hands were wet and he appeared to be drying them. The washing machine was running and contained men’s clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!