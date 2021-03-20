Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Joseph Jaworowski pleaded guilty to the killing of Albert Zaragoza. He was not charged in the death of Elliott Sheppard.
KANKAKEE — Joseph Jaworowski, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty Monday to killing one of two men found dead last August in a residence in the 400 block of West Bourbonnais Street.
The 36-year-old Jaworowski will serve 36 years for the murder of Albert Zaragoza, 66, of Kankakee.
The bodies of Zaragoza and Elliott Sheppard, 41, Kankakee, were found in a house that had been converted into apartments, Both victims were strangled.
Aaron J. Thomas, 32, of Kankakee, was charged in the two homicides. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and concealment of a homicide. He is being held on a $5 million bond. His jury trial is scheduled for June 14.
If convicted of the two homicides, Thomas is facing a mandatory life sentence.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he could not comment on Jaworowski’s case since the Thomas case still is pending.
Zaragoza’s body was discovered in his room on Aug. 11, 2020.
During the investigation, police found Zaragoza’s Ford F150 pickup truck was missing. It was recovered Aug. 15 by Illinois State Police on Interstate 88 near Dixon.
Personal effects of Jaworowski were found in the truck as well as receipts from purchases made in Milwaukee, Wis., and Illinois, a prosecutor said during Jaworowski’s bond hearing.
Investigators identified Jaworowski in a video obtained from a store where he purchased gas. Later on Aug. 15, Jaworowski was apprehended in Dixon and turned over to Kankakee police.
On Aug. 15, police were called back to the residence after the body of Sheppard was located in the attic of the building.
Thomas was arrested on Aug. 16.
