BOURBONNAIS — Michael L. Mathis, of Peotone, was arrested by Bourbonnais police Monday on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with 19 counts of child pornography.

The 37-year-old Mathis lived in Bourbonnais at the time the offenses were suspected to be committed, Bourbonnais Police Detective Jason Franc said. Mathis currently resides in Peotone.

According to the indictment, Mathis’ bond was set at $1 million (10% to apply) by a Kankakee County judge who issued the arrest warrant.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

