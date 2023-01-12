...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 12 ft occasionally to 16 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
BOURBONNAIS — Michael L. Mathis, of Peotone, was arrested by Bourbonnais police Monday on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with 19 counts of child pornography.
The 37-year-old Mathis lived in Bourbonnais at the time the offenses were suspected to be committed, Bourbonnais Police Detective Jason Franc said. Mathis currently resides in Peotone.
According to the indictment, Mathis’ bond was set at $1 million (10% to apply) by a Kankakee County judge who issued the arrest warrant.
Fifteen of the 19 charges are Class X felonies.
A Class X felony is considered to be the most serious felony in Illinois. If found guilty, a person will not get probation and may face a mandatory jail sentence of six to 30 years in prison.
Franc said Bourbonnais police and Peotone police were notified by Megan Brooks, chief investigator with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau, in late June or July 2022 in regard to Mathis while he was living in Bourbonnais.
The indictment said the alleged offenses occurred March 17, 2022; April 22-May 16, 2022; and June 18, 2022.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
