BRADLEY — A man suffered severe injuries after jumping from the North Street bridge and onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at about 6:30 a.m. today.
According to Illinois State Police District 21, the man was taken to a local hospital. He was not hit by any vehicles and there was minimal traffic on the interstate at the time.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!