Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A man was hospitalized after he was shot while sitting in a van in the 400 block of South Osborne Avenue. The shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The victim told police he was at the location to meet someone. Another person who the victim knew approached and began firing a handgun into the van.
The victim was driven to the hospital for treatment, and Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman was not sure if the victim still was hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone who might have information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
