BRADLEY — A suspect was arrested after a stabbing that occurred in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street in Bradley on Monday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a release from Bradley police. The release did not identify whether the victim is a man or woman.
The Daily Journal has contacted Bradley police for that information and the victim’s condition.
The Journal is not releasing the name of the 46-year-old suspect until formal charges are filed.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe told the Journal his office has the reports and are reviewing them. He said he expects charges to be filed today (Wednesday).
At 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at 1010 W. Broadway St. in response to a reported stabbing victim.
Investigators talked to the victim and witnesses and were able to identify the suspect.
Bradley officers, with the assistance of Kankakee police and Kankakee County sheriff’s police, found the suspect at a home in Kankakee. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators said at this time it appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community.
