Rowe proposes legislation

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on Monday submitted a letter requesting legislation regarding charges brought against Jeffrey Cole in June 2020 to the state legislators who represent the county.

“This was a case of road rage fueled by racism; in fact, the defendant’s [Cole] rationale for pointing the gun (which he confessed to law enforcement) was that ‘they cut [his] girlfriend off’ and he ‘didn’t know if it was a riot or protest,’” Rowe wrote to the legislators.

Rowe wrote that the class of misdemeanors and felonies a person can face for pointing a gun at someone in an act of hate seem to not match the risk level of the offense.

In the letter, Rowe writes that “this scenario exposes the need for legislation to correct the injustice that befalls victims of hate crimes in Illinois.”

He presented two possible solutions.

First, when a hate crime is committed by an adult while armed with a firearm, or where the victim of a hate crime is a juvenile under the age of 18 years, the offense should rise to the level of a class X felony (6-30 years at 85%, ineligible for probation).

Or, second, when any crime of violence is committed against a person by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, citizenship, immigration status, or national origin of another individual or group of individuals, the offense should increase to a class X felony (6-30 years at 85%, ineligible for probation); in the event the underlying crime of violence is a Class X felony, the offense should increase to a Super X Felony (15-60 years at 85%, ineligible for probation); if the underlying offense of murder was occasioned by hate, the potential for a sentence of natural life is appropriate.

Rowe’s submission was addressed to the state legislators who represent Kankakee County: Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex; Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais; Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago; Rep. Nick Smith, D-Chicago, and Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey.

Daily Journal staff report