Courts

KANKAKEE — Jeffrey Cole, 40, of Bourbonnais, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) by a felon while in possession of body armor, a Class X felony, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The crime occurred in Bradley on June 14, 2020, where Cole pointed a firearm at passengers in another vehicle during a road rage incident on Illinois Route 50, Rowe said in a news release.

Manteno police stopped Cole in their jurisdiction. An inventory search of the vehicle Cole was traveling in turned up a loaded .380 firearm, additional live rounds in a vest carrier and a ballistic vest, Rowe said in the news release.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

