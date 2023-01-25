...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
KANKAKEE — Jeffrey Cole, 40, of Bourbonnais, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) by a felon while in possession of body armor, a Class X felony, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
The crime occurred in Bradley on June 14, 2020, where Cole pointed a firearm at passengers in another vehicle during a road rage incident on Illinois Route 50, Rowe said in a news release.
Manteno police stopped Cole in their jurisdiction. An inventory search of the vehicle Cole was traveling in turned up a loaded .380 firearm, additional live rounds in a vest carrier and a ballistic vest, Rowe said in the news release.
Cole had previously been convicted of a felony and was not authorized to possess a firearm, according to Rowe’s news release.
At the time, Cole told officers that he pointed the gun at passengers in the other vehicle because they cut his girlfriend off and “with [expletive] going on, I thought it was some protest or riot [expletive],” Rowe said in the news release.
The passengers of the other vehicle were a young Black couple with a 14-year-old child and a newborn. Cole had no basis for believing the other passengers were engaged in any conduct that justified his response or stated belief, according to Rowe’s news release.
“Jeffrey Cole’s conduct in pointing a firearm at a vehicle with children inside is sickening, but what likely triggered that response is even more disturbing,” Rowe said.
“His claim that the victims were involved in some ‘protest or riot’ was not based in reality. Although this case fit the mold for a ‘hate crime,’ in Illinois the offense of ‘hate crime’ is only a Class 4 felony (maximum prison sentence of 3 years and probation-eligible), even when a firearm is involved; by pursuing the charges of UUW by a felon with body armor, Cole was able to be charged with the higher Class X felony and face significantly more prison time.
“Although no prison sentence will reverse the trauma experienced by the victims, I am thankful for the efforts of the prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure that this Defendant will be gone from our community for the foreseeable future,” Rowe said in the news release.
Assistant state’s attorneys Jennifer Goudreau and Jonathan Watson prosecuted the case, according to the release.
“Officers and detectives with the Bradley and Manteno police departments did a great job investigating and documenting the facts of this crime. The courage displayed by the victims in calling 911, remaining on scene to provide a statement and cooperating with police truly made this disposition possible,” Rowe said in the news release.
