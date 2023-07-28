Courts 2.jpg

KANKAKEE — Dejour Turner-Owens was found not guilty Thursday of the murder of 26-year-old Marquise Smith in September 2020.

The 24-year-old Turner-Owens was accused of shooting Smith on Sept. 13, 2020.

Smith was standing with a group out front of a relative’s home in the 1300 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee when witnesses said they saw Turner-Owens approach the group.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you