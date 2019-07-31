By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found Carlos D. Venegas guilty of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Monday.
Venegas, of Pembroke Township, was accused of assaulting and abusing a juvenile girl under the age of 18 in December 2018. He will be sentenced at a later date.
The 28-year-old Venegas is facing a prison sentence between four and 15 years. Sentencing guidelines for this offense require the defendant serve 85 percent.
Assistant state’s attorneys Brenda Claudio and Carol Costello prosecuted the case. Kankakee attorney John Ridge represented Venegas.
