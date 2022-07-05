Court 2

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a bench trial last month in Kankakee County court.

Samuel Lopez-Martinez, 48, of Kankakee, was charged with first-degree murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 12, 2018, in which the victim, Roberto Martinez, died 12 days later.

Circuit Judge William Dickenson made his ruling on June 14.

Lopez was represented by Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd.

“Judge Dickenson didn’t believe the defendant had the intent to commit great bodily harm or murder. He believed he was reckless in what he did,” Boyd said.

Involuntary manslaughter is a lesser charge included in the offense of murder.

Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy prosecuted the case.

Lopez was alleged to have hit the 43-year-old Martinez in the face while he sat on a cooler at a social gathering in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.

After Martinez fell to the ground, Lopez is alleged to have kicked him in the face.

Police were not contacted until Aug. 23, 2018, by someone at the home on South Greenwood Avenue, and Martinez did not immediately seek medical attention, according to a Kankakee police report.

Two days after the incident, Martinez began having seizures. He was taken to hospital before being transferred to a Will County hospital, where he died on Aug. 24, 2018.

