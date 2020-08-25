Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found Clarence Shipp, 29, of Kankakee, guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on Aug. 20.
According to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, the case involved the delivery of cocaine on June 28, 2018. Shipp was subsequently arrested on Aug. 26, 2018. At the time of his arrest, Shipp was in possession of 63 individually packaged pills of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Shipp will be sentenced Oct. 2.
Assistant state’s attorneys Clyde Guilamo and Mark Laws represented the state. Assistant Public Defender Patrick O’Brien represented Shipp.
Circuit Judge Clark Erickson presided over the case.
