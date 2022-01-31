KANKAKEE — Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., 28, of Chebanse, was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm during a 2019 drive-by shooting in which a Kankakee school bus with students aboard was caught in the gunfire.
A Kankakee County jury rendered its verdict Friday, following a five-day trial presided over by Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.
Prosecutors argued that on Sept. 16, 2019, Rebmann stopped his car next to the school bus in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, got out and opened fire.
No one on the bus was injured in the shooting.
According to court records, Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Gents gang.
“Crimes such as this put the most innocent of victims at risk — young children,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a statement. “I am happy beyond words with the jury’s verdict, and so very proud of the excellent work by Kankakee police and detectives, brave witnesses and Assistant State’s Attorneys Dan Reedy and John Watson.
“Justice was served today.”
Kankakee attorney John Ridge represented Rebmann and declined to comment following the verdict.
Reedy and Watson argued Rebmann fired six shots in the direction of a group of people at a residence at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. Police said Ruben A. Carmona was among the group and was believed to have been the target.
The 20-year-old Kankakee resident is a member of the rival Latin Kings gang, according to court records.
The state’s attorney’s office also charged Carmona with aggravated discharge of a firearm as police say he returned gunfire.
Carmona’s bench trial before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is scheduled for March.
Kankakee attorney Eric Christopher represents Carmona.
Carmona’s mother, Irene Guzman, owns the house located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. In November 2020, Bill Dickenson ruled the home to be a nuisance property because City of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by those tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.
Dickenson ruled Guzman and her husband could stay in their home as well as two of their grandchildren. No other people were allowed on the property.
The ruling was scheduled to expire last November.
