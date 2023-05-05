KANKAKEE — Isaac Smith was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm Wednesday for shooting another man in the parking lot outside a Bourbonnais bar in September 2021.
The 23-year-old Smith, of Mississippi, is facing 30 years in prison to be served at 85%, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a post on Facebook.
Smith was accused of shooting the 18-year-old male victim during a fight in the parking lot of TJ Donlins, 118 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 26, 2021.
According to Bourbonnais police, video from the bar showed Isaac Smith, his cousin, Dajon M. Smith, 25, of Bradley, and two others walking to their vehicle after leaving the bar when two vehicles approached. Occupants exited both vehicles and a fight broke out. After punches were exchanged by two men, according to police, Isaac Smith fired a weapon three times, striking the teen.
The Smiths and their two companions then fled the scene, according to police. An officer stopped their vehicle in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Daniel Reedy and Samantha Sweeney.
Smith was represented by Kankakee attorney John Ridge.
Dajon Smith is facing a charge of mob action. His trial is set for later this month, according to online court records.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
