Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Isaac Smith was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm Wednesday for shooting another man in the parking lot outside a Bourbonnais bar in September 2021.

The 23-year-old Smith, of Mississippi, is facing 30 years in prison to be served at 85%, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a post on Facebook.

