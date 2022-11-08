Cops

BRADLEY — Jericho E. Johnson, 25, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney office with robbery, battering a River Valley Metro Transit bus driver, seven counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of battery after his arrest Friday.

Bradley police said the criminal damage reports came from the Kinzie Avenue area.

According to a report, at 5:03 a.m., Bradley police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue for an unknown item thrown through a window.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you