KANKAKEE — Gregory A. Terrell, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a weekend shooting that left another man in serious condition at a Chicago area hospital.
Terrell, 35, was also charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Clark Erickson set Terrell's bond at $1 million.
The shooting occurred outside a home in the 700 of North Greenwood Avenue at 11 p.m. Dec. 21, according to Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe. Two men were at a party when Terrell drove the victim to his house and then returned to the home on North Greenwood.
Terrell went inside and came back to the vehicle with a firearm, according to court documents. When the victim refused to get out of the vehicle, court documents say, Terrell shot him once in the face.
The victim fled on foot and was found a few blocks away.
Rowe said investigators have not been able to talk to the victim.
If convicted on the attempted murder charge, Terrell is facing a sentence of 31 years to life in prison. His next court date is Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!