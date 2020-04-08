KANKAKEE — Lorenzo Brown, 54, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the recent shooting a 56-year-old man.
The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. April 2 in the 300 block of North Chicago Avenue. Police say Brown got out of a car he was a passenger in and shot the victim in the chest, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer. She said it’s unknown what led to the shooting.
The victim was sent to the hospital for medical care, Hamer said.
Also charged with aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm, Brown was arrested April 4 by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Police. On Monday, a judge set Brown’s bond at $200,000.
— Jeff Bonty
