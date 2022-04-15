WATSEKA — An Iroquois County man who was shot by sheriff deputies in December is now facing charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer (two counts) and domestic battery.
Jesse K. McGehee, 40, Onarga, was released from custody earlier this year after he paid the required bond amount of $10,000 (10% applied).
A grand jury indicted McGehee in January, and his next court date is July 6.
According to the three-count indictment, deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 3 of a domestic disturbance at a residence in rural Danforth. McGehee was suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute with another resident and leaving the scene.
While Iroquois County deputies were on scene, according to state police, McGehee returned and took actions that endangered the lives of the other residents, as well as the deputies.
The indictment describes those actions as McGehee driving his truck into another vehicle and pushing the vehicle toward two deputies, "thereby putting them in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery."
State police said deputies discharged their weapons, striking McGehee. Officers rendered aid, and McGehee was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to state police.
The incident resulted in McGehee also being charged with domestic battery of a family member. He had previously been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic battery in Iroquois County in 2019.
Illinois State Police investigated the non-fatal shooting in December at the request of Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee.
The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office is reviewing the results of that investigation.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
