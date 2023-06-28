Daily Journal logo

BOURBONNAIS — A Kankakee man faces a pair of felony charges after his arrest by Bourbonnais police after an incident Saturday night at the Friendship Festival.

Syncere L. Prince, 18, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with possession of a firearm [Class 3 felony], aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded [Class 4 felony], possession a firearm with no valid FOID card [Class A misdemeanor] and illegal possession of ammunition [Class A misdemeanor].

During Prince’s bond hearing Monday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Prince’s bond at $25,000.

