KANKAKEE — Adrian Moore, 39, of Kankakee, is being charged with six counts of retail theft after police accuse him of stealing items from two Bourbonnais businesses and one in Kankakee.
Police say Moore stole Tide laundry pods on March 4 and three cases of Monster energy drinks on March 27 from the Family Dollar store in the 900 block of East Court Street in Kankakee.
Police say he stole five four-packs of Red Bull and five four-packs of Monster drinks from the Gas N Wash in the 5900 block of North Convent Street in Bourbonnais.
Three of the counts of retail theft stem from items stolen from Jewel/Osco in the 600 block of Main Street NW. Moore is charged with stealing the following from that location on three days in February and March: 14 bottles of Jose Cuervo Gold tequila, 12 bottles of Jose Cuervo Silver tequila, and 18 bottles of Tito’s Vodka.
In all six thefts, the total value of each theft did not exceed $300, according to court documents.
Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio set Moore’s bond at $15,000.
