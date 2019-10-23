A man arrested by Indiana authorities has admitted to robbing the Iroquois Farmers State Bank branch in Watseka in September.
Joseph Kruger, of Tilton, Ill., was taken into custody today at a Shelbyville, Ind., hotel, according to West Lafayette police. Kruger admitted to authorities he robbed 12 banks in Illinois and Indiana following his arrest this morning in Shelbyville, Ind.
Kruger is accused of holding up the branch of Centier Bank in West Lafayette, Ind., on Tuesday. He was wearing a fake beard and ski cap. Several of those robberies occurred in Lafayette and West Lafayette.
On Sept. 10, a man wearing a wig and fake beard entered the Iroquois Farmers State Bank and displayed a handgun. He got away with an undetermined amount of money.
"We are very happy," Watsteka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas told the Daily Journal today.
"It's a big relief."
Douglas said investigators worked with other agencies in Illinois and Indiana that were investigating recent bank robberies in their areas.
Several of those robberies occurred in Lafayette and West Lafayette.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said his department has been contacted in regards to the hold up at First Trust Bank on Sept. 13. Investigators will meet with the FBI in the near future, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!