KANKAKEE — A man arrested by Chicago police last week has been linked to two carjackings and three armed robberies that occurred in Kankakee between July 27 and Sept. 7.
Tyquaries Young was picked up in Chicago for a carjacking.
Several tips and information investigators forwarded to the Tri-County Auto Task Force played a part in Young being charged, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
Kosman said he would not release Young’s age or town he lives in until he is charged for the crimes he is accused of committing in Kankakee.
According to Illinois Department of Corrections website, Young was paroled on May 17. He served four years in prison for armed robbery.
Young is accused of carjacking a woman and her car Aug. 25 in the 500 block of West Station Street. She was let go in Chicago. The vehicle was recovered the following day on the west side of Chicago.
On Sept. 7, a man had his van taken at gunpoint. Kosman said Young is suspected of taking the van to Chicago.
The van was found parked and unoccupied in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue in Chicago on Sept. 8.
According to Kosman, the driver of the van reported that at about 8:30 p.m. he was stopped at a red light on West Court Street and Fourth Avenue. A man approached him and asked for a ride to the Kankakee Depot. When they arrived there, the suspect displayed a handgun, ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and drove off.
One of the three armed robberies Young is accused of committing occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on July 27. The victim was a man fishing at Bird Park.
