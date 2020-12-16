Daily Journal staff report
WILMINGTON — An Ohio man arrested and charged with the 2019 abduction of a 13-year-old Wilmington girl is now facing federal charges.
Andrew F. Boltz, 22, of Kenton, Ohio, was arrested by Ohio State Patrol in September 2019 after police say he entered Ohio with the victim.
Boltz was extradited back to Will County and charged with child abduction.
In January of this year, Wilmington Detective Samantha Sullivan took over the case and started working with special agents from the FBI.
Sullivan sifted through electronic records and worked with other law enforcement agencies in both Illinois and Ohio.
Through that investigation, according to police, it was determined that Boltz had victimized at least two other minors since the time of his arrest.
On Dec. 1, Boltz was indicted in U.S. federal court charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a charge that carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years.
In addition to the federal charge, Boltz’s Will County case on a child abduction charge remains in progress.
