Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Michael P. Dilts, 23, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated robbery and resisting a police officer on Thursday.
At 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1500 block of West Court Street, according to police.
The first officer on scene saw a vehicle leaving the station. The officer provided a description of the vehicle. Another officer located and stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Avenue. Dilts was a passenger and fled on foot, according to police reports. He was found in the area of South Seventh Avenue and West Hawkins Street.
According to police reports, Dilts and a woman entered the store. The woman went to the restroom and the man told the store clerk he had a gun and demanded cash, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said.
The woman, who was the driver, told police she didn’t know that Dilts had robbed the station. She learned of the robbery when he returned to the vehicle and told her to drive off quickly.
Judge Clark Erickson set Dilts’ bond at $150,000.
