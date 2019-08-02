KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man already serving time for aggravated domestic battery and a felon in possession of a weapon is now facing a murder charge in Kankakee County.
Diyon L. Starks was indicted by a grand jury last month for the January 2017 shooting death of Darryl L. Jordan.
According to Illinois Department of Corrections online records, the 41-year-old Starks was set to be released to start four years of parole on Thursday. Instead, he was brought back to the Jerome Combs Detention Center to face the murder charge.
A judge set his bond at $2 million when the arrest warrant was ordered on July 12.
The 38-year-old Jordan was allegedly gunned down by Starks in the 500 block of East Hickory Street on Jan. 9, 2017.
Then Kankakee Police Investigations Commander Jay Etzel told the Daily Journal at the time the shooting was not drug or gang-related.
A week after the shooting, Kankakee police arrested Starks on a warrant for committing an aggravated domestic battery on Jan. 8, 2017.
While in jail, Starks was then charged in May 2017 with a felon in possession of a weapon. According to online records, that offense occurred Jan. 1-13, 2017.
Starks agreed to plead guilty in both cases.
On Jan. 19, 2018, pursuant to the agreement, Starks was sentenced concurrently to three years for the domestic battery and two years for the weapon possession.
Starks had to serve 85 percent of the three years, per Illinois sentencing guidelines. He also received credit for time served in county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!