Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A Bourbonnais man who police say called 911 twice to request a ride was arrested early Wednesday morning.
Brad J. Guingrich, 44, got that ride but not to where he wanted to go. At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, he was arrested by Kankakee Police on a felony charge of calling in a false alarm or complaint to 911 and transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said Guingrich called Kankakee Communications dispatch twice within 10 minutes. Officers responded to the first call in the 100 block of West Court Street. There, the officers warned Guingrich to not call 911 again without an emergency. They were dispatched to the 400 block of West Court Street on the second call.
Kosman said Guingrich has called 911 for a ride four other times in the last 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!