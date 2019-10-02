Daily Journal staff report
WILMINGTON — One of two men charged with beating a 17-year-old boy in August has been arrested, according to Wilmington police.
Kaleb L. Findlay, of Wilmington, was arrested on Monday, according to a Wilmington news release.
The 20-year-old Findlay has been charged with aggravated battery, mob action, battery, assault and criminal trespass to a vehicle by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. A judge set bond for Findlay at $100,000.
The other suspect, 23-year-old Charles L. Neese III, of Morris, has not been arrested. He is charged with aggravated battery, mob action and battery. A judge set bail on the arrest warrant at $100,000.
According to investigators, Findlay and the other man came to a home in the 100 block of North Kankakee Street on Aug. 31. Findlay and Neese challenged the victim and several other juveniles to fight. Nobody took them up.
Findlay reached across the fence and struck the victim in the face. Witnesses said the victim did not want to fight after being punched.
Findlay then entered the victim’s vehicle and began rummaging through its contents.
When the victim went to the car and told Findlay to get out, Findlay pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened to stab the victim.
Neese came behind the victim and threw him to the ground. Neese and Findlay both jumped on top of the victim, striking and kicking him until others pulled them off.
Findlay and Neese ran away.
The victim’s family took him to the hospital. He was treated for a dislocated shoulder, two black eyes, and several cuts on his face.
