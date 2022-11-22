Cops

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested Brian S. Skupien, 33, of Dwight, and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to property and leaving the scene for an incident that occurred Friday.

According to a police report, officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a call regarding a fight in a residence on Jordan Drive.

A victim said she met Skupien in Toulon. On her way back to Bourbonnais, she noticed Skupien was following her, the police report said.

