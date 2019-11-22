WATSEKA — A Kankakee man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing Thursday in Watseka.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak Street in Watseka at 4:14 p.m. There they found Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, of Watseka, with a stab wound to the neck, according to a news release from the Watseka Police Department.
The man was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Police say they later arrested Andre Maiden, 23, of Kankakee, on a charge of aggravated battery. Investigators expect the charges will be changed pending a review of evidence by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office.
Thursday’s death marks the second slaying in Iroquois County on record this year.
Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, is charged in the strangulation death of Adara J. Bunn. The 17-year-old was killed in his Sheldon home Aug. 5. Jensen’s case still is pending.
Bunn’s death was the first homicide in the county since 2016.
Milford Family Restaurant owner Jesus “Jesse” Cintora was shot and killed by Randy E. White during a botched burglary attempt in November 2016.
White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed violence. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
