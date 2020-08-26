Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Theodore Cano, 61, of Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, lewd conduct/public indecency and disorderly conduct on Monday.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken McCabe said deputies responded to the 2900 block of North 15270E Road in Momence for a report of a man in a vehicle who made a lewd comment to a teen girl who was riding a golf cart with her brother.
The siblings drove home and told their parents about the incident. The girl’s father and brother went looking for the man in separate vehicles. McCabe said the men found the vehicle Cano was driving and boxed him in with their vehicles.
When a deputy arrived, he saw two men standing in the road and a naked man lying face down.
The father and son told officers Cano rammed one of the vehicles, with the father also saying Cano threw a 12-pack of beer at them, according to police.
The father said he punched Cano when he got out of his vehicle. A deputy said Cano showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken to a local hospital for treatment before going to the county jail.
A judge set Cano’s bond at $10,000.
