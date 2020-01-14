Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Jerome L Simms, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery of a peace officer after an incident at the River Valley Metro Transit Authority Terminal, 1137 E. 5000N Road, on Monday.
According to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, a deputy assigned as a River Valley Metro officer was told about a person smoking narcotics in the bathroom at the terminal.
The deputy located Simms and detained him. Simms attempted to grab his identification card and flee, according to police reports. The deputy and Simms began to struggle. A River Valley Metro employee came to the aid of the deputy and assisted in Simms’ apprehension.
During a search of Simms, police say, deputies located a loaded handgun in his waistband.
