KANKAKEE — Devon M. Johnson testified Friday he shot Steve Sanders because he saw him reach for a gun in his waistband during a confrontation May 30, 2017.
Facing a first-degree murder charge, his trial began last week and continues today in Kankakee County court.
“Alright, let’s clear it up, Mr. Johnson. Did you shoot him?” John Ridge, Johnson’s attorney, asked during Johnson’s testimony on Friday.
“Yes,” Johnson answered.
Police say Johnson shot Sanders during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee.
Johnson testified that he, two of his brothers, Shizzel Glenn and another man were in the alley when Sanders and two of his cousins approached, with Sanders saying he wanted to fight Johnson.
The two groups had exchanged words earlier in the day in the parking lot of a Bradley business over a gaming system Johnson accused Sanders of stealing from one of his brothers.
“They said they were going to go get a pole,” Johnson said.
When Ridge asked what he meant by that, Johnson replied that a pole is a gun. When Ridge further questioned him about whether he thought there would be a fight, Johnson replied, “I was a little bit concerned.”
Johnson said the group was walking in the alley to get one of his brothers safely into his home in the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street.
As they were walking toward the house, Johnson said Glenn handed him a gun, which he tucked into the waistband of his pants.
“I’m not sure why he handed me the gun,” Johnson said.
A co-defendant in the shooting who agreed to testify after accepting a plea deal from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Glenn corroborated that he gave Johnson the gun in his testimony earlier in the week.
Glenn received 15 years in prison on a conspiracy to commit murder conviction.
Johnson further testified that as Sanders’ group approached his group in the alley, Sanders yelled for him, using his nickname of “Devo.”
“I believe he went for a gun in his pants,” Johnson testified. “I thought he was going to shoot. So I fired the gun. I was afraid for me and my brothers’ lives.”
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy asked Johnson why he didn’t call police after the first confrontation in Bradley.
“I didn’t have a phone, sir,” Johnson answered. “I was focusing on driving.”
“Did anyone else in the car have a phone?” Reedy countered.
“I’m not saying no one else didn’t have a phone,” he replied, adding, “The only thing we wanted to do is get my brother home.”
