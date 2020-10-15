MANTENO — Michael F. Canfield, of Manteno, was arrested Tuesday by Manteno police and charged with making a false police report.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of Second Street multiple times.
The first call came at 11:30 a.m. Canfield said a neighbor who owed him money battered him.
Officers talked to Canfield and the neighbor. The neighbor denied Canfield’s claims. They were told a report would be sent to the state’s attorney’s office for charges to be considered.
At. 8:40 p.m., police returned after Canfield called 911 and reported his neighbor had battered him again. He said the neighbor had left.
An officer said he did not see any signs that indicated Canfield had been harmed. The officer noted there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Canfield while speaking to him, according to police. Canfield said he had not been drinking.
Canfield called 911 a third time to report the neighbor was back home. He called back and said the neighbor had thrown him down the stairs.
In a report, an officer said he did not see any signs indicating Canfield had been thrown down the stairs and neighbor denied he had thrown Canfield down the stairs.
Asked again by officers if the neighbor had battered him, Canfield said he had not. Canfield was upset the neighbor was not arrested earlier in the day, according to police reports.
According to a report, Canfield also admitted to drinking alcohol.
A judge set Canfield’s bond at $10,000.
Last week, in an unrelated case, a Kankakee County woman was found guilty in a jury trial for filing a false police report.
Under state statute, she can be sentenced up to three years in prison but it is possible to get probation.
