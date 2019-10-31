KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man accused of killing his younger brother in August 2018 said he will testify in his trial today.
Theo Chester let his intentions be known at the end of Wednesday’s afternoon session after prosecutors rested their case.
His public defender, Jamie Boyd, told Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson that was the plan.
Boyd said in his opening statement on Tuesday that Theo Chester was defending himself when he was fighting with his brother, George Chester.
Theo Chester, 40, is charged with stabbing and killing 28-year-old George Chester. Theo Chester was living with his brother and his family in a home in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue.
According to earlier testimony, the brothers got into two fights on Aug. 20, 2018 after George Chester did not allow his brother to bring two friends into the house.
George Chester died of a single stab wound that pierced the left ventricle of his heart, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michel Humilier, who performed the autopsy.
Humilier said blood was recovered from the left side of George Chester’s chest cavity as well as the pericardium, the membrane that encloses the heart.
Other autopsy findings included several scrapes, bruises on the body and two cuts above his right wrist.
Tests on George Chester’s blood came back positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and PCP, also known as angel dust.
A test of his urine showed a presumptive result for cocaine metabolite, meaning he had used cocaine sometime. However, Humilier testified no further testing was done to determine if it was a positive result, like was done with the blood sample.
When asked by Boyd why he didn’t order the test, Humilier said that would have to be ordered by the coroner’s office.
