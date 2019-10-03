KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $1 million for a Kankakee man charged with attempted first-degree murder following a stabbing at a Bradley bar on Monday.
Keyomo T. Smith made his first court appearance via closed circuit television Wednesday.
The 46-year-old Smith was convicted of murder for the June 1994 shooting death of Anthony Horton. He was sentenced to 23 years under different state sentencing guidelines.
Currently, Smith has two other cases pending, according to Kankakee County Circuit Clerk online records.
Bradley incident
Smith is accused of slashing a man’s neck during a confrontation in the beer garden at The Spot, 1010 W. Broadway St.
Reading from a police report, Prosecutor Erika Hamer said the victim and three other men were sitting at a table in the bar. They were joking and having a good time, Hamer said.
Smith made a remark and two of the men sitting with the victim left.
The victim confronted Smith, who then is alleged to have sliced a 3- to 4-inch gash on the victim’s neck. Hamer said the victim ran after Smith.
Investigators talked to the victim at the hospital, as well as witnesses at the scene. From that information, they were able to identify a suspect, Smith.
Bradley officers along with SWAT teams from Kankakee police and Kankakee County Sheriff’s police went to a house in Kankakee where Smith surrendered without incident.
No weapon has been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.
June 1994 shootings
Smith was arrested for shooting Horton at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Maple Street on June 30, 1994.
It was one of five shootings that occurred in Kankakee that day within a 10-hour period.
Of the six people shot, Horton was the only one killed.
The shootings of Horton and three others were deemed by Kankakee police to be gang related, according to a Daily Journal story published July 1, 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!