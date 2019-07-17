KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $1 million for the driver of a car hauler where police found 13.2 pounds of cocaine during a routine traffic stop on Sunday.
Kenneth B. Berry Jr., of Charlotte, N.C., was hauling a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali from Houston to Flint. Mich., when he was stopped by an Illinois State Trooper at the Love’s Travel Stop at exit 308 on Interstate 57 at 4:56 p.m.
During a bond hearing before Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said Berry told investigators he dropped off vehicles in Houston, where a man approached him about hauling his Yukon. Berry said the man paid him $1,200.
Berry is charged with felony controlled substance trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two felony counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
His next court date is Aug. 7 when he will be arraigned.
A search of the Yukon revealed 13.2 pounds (6 kilograms) of cocaine and a 9mm Glock firearm with a loaded magazine.
Hamer said investigators found six plastic vacuum sealed bags that each tested positive for cocaine.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group estimated the street value of the cocaine at $176,000. KAMEG agents assisted with the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!