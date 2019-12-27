Daily Journal staff report
PONTIAC — Clifford W. Brewer is facing six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, son and another man discovered on Christmas Day in Cullom.
Brewer, 53, appeared Friday for a probable cause hearing in the Livingston County Courthouse before Judge Jennifer Bauknecht, who set Brewer’s bond at $5 million.
An employee of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Brewer is accused of killing his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48, and his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27, as well as his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51.
The victims were found early Christmas morning in a house at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom, a town of about 500 people located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.
Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said during Friday’s hearing that Brewer and his wife got into an argument after he returned home from Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve, according to a story published by The Pantagraph.
Brewer told police his wife texted Walker because she needed a friend.
Yedinak told the court that Shirley Brewer and Walker went upstairs, began drinking heavily and listening to loud music, according to a story published by The Pontiac Daily Leader. Clifford Brewer told police that he remained downstairs listening to music on his phone before falling asleep with the aid of sleeping medication.
He said he awoke to find his son dead in his upstairs bedroom, and his wife and Walker dead in an adjacent room, according to court documents. A gun was found next to Shirley Brewer.
Clilfford Brewer called 911 at 2:05 a.m and when police officers arrived, Yedinak said, they reportedly saw Brewer’s hands were wet and he appeared to be drying them. The washing machine was running and contained men’s clothing.
After first denying he owned a gun, Brewer admitted he had bought a gun about a year ago and kept it in a bedroom closet, according to court documents.
Following Friday’s hearing, Yedniak told media that autopsy results indicate the gunshots were not self-inflicted and that Brewer told officers that nobody entered or left the house in the time frame that the three people appear to have been killed.
Brewer was appointed a public defender, Scot Ripley, who is a former Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney.
During Friday’s hearing, Ripley told the court that Brewer takes medication for anxiety and depression.
Brewer’s next court date is Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!