BRADLEY — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Wednesday a Kankakee County man wanted in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.
Dezuan S. Turner-Owens, 21, was wanted on an attempted murder charge in a November 2019 incident in which a woman from Kankakee was shot, said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
Turner-Owens also was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant that charged him with aggravated domestic battery for an incident that occurred April 8, 2017. He was indicted in June 2019.
Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Turner-Owens’ bond at $50,000, 10 percent to apply on the Kankakee warrant. The Alabama warrant has a $30,000 cash bond.
Elliott told Turner-Owens he would not be extradited to Alabama until his case here has been resolved. She set his next court date on Feb. 26.
According to KAMEG, Turner-Owens was in a vehicle stopped in the 500 block of South Kennedy Drive in Bradley at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. As agents approached the vehicle, Turner-Owens fled on foot. He was taken into custody in the 600 block of Bishop Court, four blocks from where the vehicle was stopped.
2018 arrest
Turner-Owens was one of three men who fled from a car that Kankakee police attempted to stop on April 2, 2018, according to police reports. He was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded guilty Jan. 3, 2019, to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Turner-Owens and other two men were in a vehicle that police were following after receiving a weapons tip. There was a chase that officers called off for safety concerns for residents.
The vehicle was later found abandoned and crashed near East Maple Street and South Elm Avenue. Witnesses told police three men fled on foot.
A loaded AK-47 was found in the car’s trunk. A semi-automatic gun was found in a nearby park. A third gun, a Mac 11, was recovered from a roof of a nearby home after investigators watched home surveillance video from the area. That is the gun Turner-Owens admitted to having and throwing on the roof, according to court documents.
No other arrests have been made in the case.
