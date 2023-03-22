Michael Madigan (copy)

Mike Madigan

 AP/Seth Perlman

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan called the shots on a bill that was worth $1.8 billion to Illinois’ largest electrical utility.

That’s what the state lawmaker who sponsored the measure told jurors Tuesday in the bribery trial of four former ComEd executives and lobbyists.

State Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, was the sponsor of the Future Energy Jobs Act, a wide-ranging and controversial energy bill that state lawmakers passed in December 2016.

