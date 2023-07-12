DJ FILE - Police
Daily Journal/File

Meeting set for Sunday At 5 p.m. on Sunday, a community meeting to stop the violence is set at the high school, located at 1200 West Jeffery Street. For more information about the meeting, contact Seaborn Billings (815-214-1957).

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee High School student was shot and killed Tuesday on the north side of Kankakee, Kankakee police said in a release.

Kimoni Franks, 16, was going to be a junior at Kankakee High School. He had four siblings.

