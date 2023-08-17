Marocka Greenlee

Marocka Greenlee

 Photo provided

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking any information into the whereabouts of 44-year-old Marocka Greenlee.

Greenlee is described as white, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

She was reported missing Aug. 10.

