Kankakee Sheriff's office seeking info on missing woman Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 17, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marocka Greenlee Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking any information into the whereabouts of 44-year-old Marocka Greenlee.Greenlee is described as white, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.She was reported missing Aug. 10.According to Greenlee’s mother, Rhonda Phelps, Greenlee was brought to the hospital and dropped off on Aug. 7.Greenlee was last seen Aug. 8 in the area of Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital.The person who dropped Greenlee off was driving Greenlee’s car, Phelps said.“The trail ends with her leaving the hospital,” Phelps said.“I need her to call me. She has never not called me. Her family needs to know she is alright.”Anyone with any information should call Detective Brown at 815-802-7162.You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you