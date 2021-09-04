KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Andre J. Dorsey, 29, Kankakee, and charged him with attempted murder after police say he shot a man Friday night.
According to emergency responders' radio traffic, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of East River Street and South Indiana Avenue.
Officers in the area pursued a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped, then Dorsey exited and ran, according to police. He was later apprehended, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
The individual who was shot is in stable condition at a local hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
Dorsey is also facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery discharge of a firearm and resisting police.
Thursday shooting
The incident marked the second shooting in as many days. On Thursday, officers investigated a shooting that sent a man to a local hospital.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a person down. The victim was located in the street on West Stone Street at North Sixth Avenue holding his right side.
A witness told police they were in their residence when they heard an argument and a gunshot, police said.
The victim was in stable condition and no arrests have been made, police said.
Shots fired
At 2:45 p.m., Kankakee police were alerted by the city’s automated gunshot fire detection system, ShotSpotter, of shots being fired in the 400 block of North Greenwood Avenue.
Shell casings were found in the area and there were several bullet holes in the building, police said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
